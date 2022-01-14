Big Blue View podcast: Talking General Manager and Head Coach candidates

The off-season is supposed to be a more relaxed, almost boring, period than the unrelenting grind of an NFL regular season. But the first week of the New York Giants offseason has been anything but boring, as they parted ways first with Dave Gettleman and then Joe Judge.

With the Giants’ General Manager and Head Coach positions now open, the Giants are poised to break with the last 40 years of their history and launch the franchise into an entirely new direction.

Joe DeLeone, Nick Falato, and I talked about both openings, the potential head coaching candidates, and what we want to see from the Giants.

In this podcast

Who are our favorite GM candidates

Which potential head coaches are we interested in?

What kind of head coach do we want?

What kind of challenges do the Giants present, and will they scare away candidates?

