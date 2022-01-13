Giants news, 1/13: Current players and Victor Cruz sound off on Joe Judge, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

‘Holy s—t!’: Inside Joe Judge’s rise and fall as Giants coach, what got him fired and who some players want as his replacement

Speaking anonymously, some Giants players said Judge’s tough guy act had lost its credibility and the team didn’t like his conservative approach.

Victor Cruz speaks out on pathetic QB sneak that ended Joe Judge’s Giants career

“I would feel terrible about that as a player. I want to compete. I’m a competitor. Most football guys are. You want to compete for your team no matter what the score is, no matter your record. You want to go out there and prove that you belong in this league. Not just for you, but for the other 31 teams in the league too.”

Brian Flores, Joe Judge dismissed: Ranking all the NFL head coaches from Bill Belichick’s coaching tree

Judge is seen as the worst even among a middling group.

Joe Judge Drowns Giants Firing Sorrows With Massive Order Of Beer & Pizza

It’s gonna take a lot of laps to burn all those calories.

Final 2021 NFL Offensive Line Rankings

The Giants are No. 30, ahead of only the Panthers and Dolphins.

32 fantasy football stats to know from the 2021 NFL season

Kadarius Toney averaged 2.14 yards per route run, second to only Ja’Marr Chase among rookie wide receivers.

Leonard: John Mara’s defensive stance indicates Giants won’t change

"If you're asking me my opinion today, at 11:26am, Wednesday, January 12th, I would say he's more likely than not to stay, unless he gets an offer from an NFL team he can't refuse." @AdamSchefter gives @AdamSchein his opinion on Jim Harbaugh's future. pic.twitter.com/1vusddh2po — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) January 12, 2022

In case you missed it

