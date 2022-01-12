Defensive line coach Sean Spencer reportedly leaving Giants for job at Duke

A second New York Giants assistant coach is returning to his college roots, as defensive line coach Sean Spencer has reportedly accepted a job as co-defensive coordinator at Duke.

Spencer joins former offensive line coach Rob Sale, who bolted for the offensive line coaching job at Florida as soon as the Giants’ 4-13 season ended. Sale had always coached in college before joining the Giants for the 2021 season.

Spencer had been a college coach for 21 years, the last six coaching defensive linemen among other duties at Penn State, before joining Joe Judge’s coaching staff before the 2020 season.

Spencer, known as Coach Chaos, was instrumental in helping Leonard Williams have the best two-year stretch of his career, and in helping Austin Johnson have a career year in 2021.

With Judge having been fired on Tuesday, assistant coaches are in limbo. There will likely be other defections before a new coach is named, if that organization simply doesn’t decide to fire the entire staff and start from scratch.