Giants news, 1/12: Joe Judge reaction, mock drafts, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Joe Judge quickly burned through his benefit of the doubt

In the NFL, there are smart people with legitimate processes who can defend their decision making by pointing to a previous history of success. Then, there are coaches who piggyback off the idea that everyone must have some kind of mystical process, and believe that by referencing such a thing it negates the need for any direct criticism. Since Joe Judge’s arrival as coach of the Giants, we have been kept at an arm’s length from understanding his process.

Giants fire Joe Judge: These 21 candidates make sense as potential replacements — starting with Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh

New York Giants stuck in vicious firing cycle, ready for complete makeover

NFL mock draft 2022: Complete first round projection

In SB Nation’s first mock draft, the Giants take DE George Karlaftis and QB Kenny Pickett instead of offensive linemen in the first round.

NFL Draft: 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Defense Dominate at the Top

Another one without the O-line: S Kyle Hamilton and DE David Ojabo instead.

Final 2021 NFL Quarterback Rankings

PFF has Daniel Jones as the 23rd-best quarterback this year.

Amid Giants’ GM search, who else needs to go? These 9 players shouldn’t be back in 2022

Giants GM checklist: Here are 11 things Dave Gettleman’s replacement needs to do to get Big Blue out of the dumpster

11. Don’t ... mock analytics ... draft a running back in the first round ... overpay mediocre offensive linemen in free agency ... call offensive linemen “Hog Mollies” ... overpay former Lions wide receivers ... sign broken down tight ends ... overvalue quarterback play at Senior Bowl practices ... etc. You get the point.

"You play to win the game.. nobody wants to be part of kneeling the shit out to take a tie. You know what would make me lose my mind almost as much as that.. goal line personnel & a QB sneak on 3rd & 9 on the -5" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/dGsHzySZ2X — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 11, 2022

