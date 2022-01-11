GM search: Giants request interview with Joe Hortiz of Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz is now the ninth potential candidate for the New York Giants vacant general manager job. Pat Leonard of the Daily News reported Tuesday evening that the Giants have requested an interview with the Raven’s highly-regarded personnel man.

Hortiz has been with the Ravens since his career began in 1998. That means he has learned at the feet of Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome and current GM Eric DeCosta.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes of Hortiz:

The Ravens’ longtime college scouting director moved into Eric DeCosta’s old role when DeCosta replaced a retiring Newsome, and still runs the draft while serving in a more comprehensive capacity. Given how Baltimore has continued to be innovative and forward-thinking as an organization, on just about every front, Hortiz should be well-positioned to get his shot soon.

Hortiz’ Ravens bio says:

Hortiz is responsible for all aspects of the college process, coordinating the schedules and cross-checking duties of the area and regional scouts. Hortiz also manages the team’s draft preparation and the evaluation and ranking process of hundreds of NFL draft-eligible prospects.

Hortiz joins Monti Ossenfort and Ryan Cowden (Tennessee Titans), Joe Schoen (Buffalo Bills), Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris (San Francisco 49ers), Adam Peters and Ran Carthon (San Francisco 49ers) and Ryan Poles (Kansas City Chiefs.

Virtual interviews are expected to begin Wednesday, with Schoen up first.