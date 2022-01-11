 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reaction: What is the Internet saying after Joe Judge’s firing?

Let’s take a closer look at the reaction around the Internet to the firing of Joe Judge

By Emily Iannaconi
NFL: New York Giants at Chicago Bears Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

One day after GM Dave Gettleman announced his retirement, the New York Giants announced that head coach Joe Judge has been released. The Giants were 10-23 in Judge’s two seasons as head coach.

Let’s take a closer look to the reaction to Judge’s firing via Twitter:

