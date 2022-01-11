Reaction: What is the Internet saying after Joe Judge’s firing?

One day after GM Dave Gettleman announced his retirement, the New York Giants announced that head coach Joe Judge has been released. The Giants were 10-23 in Judge’s two seasons as head coach.
Let’s take a closer look to the reaction to Judge’s firing via Twitter:
Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge on their way out pic.twitter.com/QPRotQ6NBA— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 11, 2022
The fall from grace is what's shocking for me with Joe Judge. It's surreal.— Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) January 11, 2022
Giants got bullied into firing Joe judge— KFC (@KFCBarstool) January 11, 2022
For Joe Judge, this season began with veterans retiring after OTA & Training Camp practices and punishment runs for scuffles. It ended with fake country accents and QB sneaks on 3rd down.— Diante Lee (@PFF_DLee) January 11, 2022
We heard all this 'culture' talk from NYG, but where was it on the field?
When Brian Flores see Joe Judge outside the Giants facility pic.twitter.com/yTlmrLUvzl— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) January 11, 2022
JOE JUDGE IS FIRED LFGGGGGG pic.twitter.com/BByAB3rAx8— (@DanielJonesMVP) January 11, 2022
“Hey Aaron can we get your thoughts on Giants head coach Joe Judge?” pic.twitter.com/XInbAnAkIP— . (@AZEEZ0JULARI) January 5, 2022
I’d like to think #GiantsTwitter is 100% responsible for getting Joe Judge fired. Good work everyone pic.twitter.com/0rjPuiL6NF— el Jefé (@PilgrimsPoint) January 11, 2022
Joe Judge fired.— Evan Marrero (@itsmrevandaniel) January 11, 2022
I’m very proud of John Mara and Steve Tisch. Regardless of what they done in the past they fired Joe Judge. HUGE NEWS— (@DanielJonesMVP) January 11, 2022
Joe Judge was Bill Belchicks ultimate plan of revenge to ruin the franchise that ruined his undefeated season— PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) January 11, 2022
