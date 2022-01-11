Giants GM search: Giants request interview with Cardinals’ Quentin Harris

Quentin Harris has become the second member of the Arizona Cardinals’ front office to receive an interview request from the New York Giants for their vacant general manager position.

The Giants on Monday requested an interview with Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson. Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Giants will conduct a virtual interview with Harris on Thursday.

Like Wilson, Harris is a former NFL player with a career that ran from 2002-2007. He was a member of the Giants in 2006, but was released at the end of training camp.

Harris has been part of the Arizona front office since his playing days ended. He began as a scout and has held the titles, director of pro scouting, director of player personnel and in 2021 vice president of player personnel.

Harris played collegiately at Syracuse.

The Athletic profiled Harris in 2019. There is this interesting section about his future GM prospects: