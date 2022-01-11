New York Giants OL coach Rob Sale appears to be moving on

Offensive line coach Rob Sale is leaving the New York Giants after one season to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Florida, Jordan Raanan and others are reporting.

While no official announcement has come from Gainesville, the Giants have removed Sale’s name from the list of coaches on the team website. They will now be looking for a new offensive line coach for the fourth time in two years. Judge will presumably be part of that search, though the team has not made his return official.

Sale was hired last March after disappointing results from Marc Colombo and Dave DeGuglielmo during Judge’s first season.

Sale worked as offensive coordinator under new Florida coach Billy Napier for three years at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette before coming to New York, where they led the Sun Belt Conference’s third-highest scoring offense. Their ties date back to 2011, when they were both on the staff at the University of Alabama along with Judge.

New York’s offensive line was a consistent weakness this season as the team dealt with injuries to most of its personnel, including losing Nick Gates and Shane Lemieux early in the season. Pro Football Focus ranked the group 27th in the NFL.

The Giants concluded their season at 4-13 with a loss to the Washington Football Team on Sunday.