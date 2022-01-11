Giants GM tracker: Everything we know after busy Day 1 of search

In announcing Dave Gettleman’s retirement as New York Giants general manager, co-owner John Mara promised a “comprehensive search” for a replacement. Let’s follow along to see what happens.

Here is a tracker listing what we know about the search thus far.

Monday, Jan. 10

Day 1 certainly was busy. It also certainly seemed to show a determination to cast the wide net for candidates that we have recommended here at Big Blue View.

The Giants requested interviews with seven potential candidates, and a report broke that Giants assistant GM Kevin Abrams is not considered a candidate for the job, making his future with the organization uncertain.

Keep checking this post for updates on the search. Check our GM search StoryStream for full stories and news updates about the search for the team’s next general manager.

Interviews requested:

Adam Peters (San Francisco 49ers assistant GM)

Peters is in his 18th year working in an NFL front office, the last four as assistant GM in San Francisco. [FULL STORY]

Ran Carthon (49ers director of player personnel)

A former NFL player, Carthon has been director of pro personnel for the 49ers since 2017. He was director of player personnel for the Rams from 2012-16. [FULL STORY]

Adrian Wilson (Arizona Cardinals vice president of pro personnel)

Wilson was an NFL player from 2001-2014. He has been in Arizona’s front office since 2015. [FULL STORY]

Monti Ossenfort (Tennessee Titans director of player personnel)

Ossenfort spent 15 years working with the New England Patriots, many of those while Joe Judge was an assistant coach. He has been with the Titans the past two seasons. [FULL STORY]

Ryan Cowden (Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel)

Worked under Dave Gettleman with the Carolina Panthers. He has been with the Titans for the past six years. [FULL STORY]

Ryan Poles (Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel)

Poles has been with the Chiefs since 2009, beginning as a scouting assistant and working his way up the ladder. [FULL STORY]

Joe Schoen (Buffalo Bills assistant general manager)

Schoen has been Buffalo’s assistant GM since 2017. He was with the Miami Dolphins from 2008 until taking the Buffalo job in 2017. Schoen became Miami’s director of player personnel in 2014. [FULL STORY]