Giants GM tracker: Adam Peters, Joe Schoen, Ryan Poles get second interviews

In announcing Dave Gettleman’s retirement as New York Giants general manager, co-owner John Mara promised a “comprehensive search” for a replacement. Let’s follow along to see what happens.

Here is a tracker listing what we know about the search thus far.

The Giants have completed their preliminary round interviews with the nine candidates with whom they requested interviews. It remains to be seen whether the Giants will immediately move on to their second round of interviews or make requests to interview other candidates.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Adam Peters getting second interview for Giants’ GM job

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Schoen interviewed for second time

Poles to interview for second time on Wednesday

Monday, Jan. 17

Adam Peters interview completed

The Giants announced Monday evening that their interview with San Francisco 49ers Assistant General Manger Adam Peters has been completed. As with the other interviews, John Mara, Steve Tisch, and Chris Mara conducted this interview remotely.

Monday, Jan. 17

Ran Carthon interview completed

The New York Giants announced early Monday afternoon that they have completed their interview with San Francisco 49ers Director of Player Personnel, Ran Carthon. John Mara, Steve Tisch, and Chris Mara conducted the remote interview with Carthon.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Hortiz interview completed

The Giants have announced the completion of their interview with Baltimore Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz. Hortiz interviewed with John Mara, Steve Tisch, and Chris Mara. [MORE ABOUT HORTIZ]

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports a feeling of “infatuation” among the Giants’ ownership regarding the Ravens’ front office. Hortiz could be an early front runner alongside Joe Schoen for the open general manager position.

In the books: Hortiz, Joe Schoen, Adrian Wilson, Ryan Poles, Monti Ossenfort, Ryan Cowden, Quentin Harris https://t.co/k4mSScmxd6 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 15, 2022

Friday, Jan. 14

Ossenfort interview completed

The Giants Friday announced the completion of an interview with Tennessee Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort for their vacant general manager position. The 43-year-old Ossenfort was interviewed by John Mara, Steve Tisch and vice president of player personnel Chris Mara. [MORE ABOUT OSSENFORT]

Cowden interview completed

The Giants announced the completion Friday morning of a virtual interview with Tennessee Titans Vice President of Player Personnel Ryan Cowden for their vacant general manager job. As has been the case in all other GM candidate virtual interviews, John Mara, Steve Tisch, and Chris Mara all participated. [MORE ABOUT COWDEN]

Thursday, Jan. 13

Poles interview completed

The Giants announced Thursday afternoon that they had completed an interview with Kansas City Chiefs Executive Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles for their vacant general manager position. As has been the case in other interviews, John Mara, Steve Tisch and Chris Mara were on the call with Poles. [MORE ABOUT POLES]

Harris interview completed

The Giants on Thursday completed a virtual interview with Arizona Cardinals Vice President of Player Personnel Quentin Harris for their vacant GM job. That is the third first-round interview the Giants have conducted. [MORE ABOUT HARRIS]

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Wilson interview completed

The Giants competed a virtual interview on Wednesday with Arizona Cardinals executive and former NFL player Adrian Wilson for their vacant general manager job. Per a release from the team, Wilson interviewed with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch, along with Chris Mara, the senior vice president of personnel. [MORE ABOUT WILSON]

Schoen interview completed

The Giants have announced the completion of their virtual interview with Buffalo Bills Assistant GM Joe Schoen. Per a release from the team, Schoen interviewed with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch, along with Chris Mara, the senior vice president of personnel. [MORE ABOUT SCHOEN]

More interviews set

We knew that Buffalo Bills Assistant GM Joe Schoen would interview virtually with the Giants on Wednesday morning. Now, Albert Breer of SI is reporting Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson will interview Wednesday afternoon. Breer added that Cardinals Vice President of Player Personnel Quentin Harris and Kansas City Chiefs Director of Player Personnel Ryan Poles are scheduled to interview on Thursday.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Schoen to get first interview

Buffalo Bills Assistant General Manager Joe Schoen will get the first interview for the Giants vacant GM job, per multiple reports on Tuesday afternoon. Reports are that the first round of candidate interviews will be virtual. [MORE ABOUT SCHOEN]

Interviews requested

Quentin Harris (Arizona Cardinals vice president of player personnel)

Harris, 44, played in the NFL from 2002-2007. He was with the Giants briefly in 2006. He has been with the Arizona front office since 2008, beginning as a national scout. [FULL STORY]

Joe Hortiz (Baltimore Ravens director of college scouting)

Hortiz has been with the Ravens, one of the league’s best-run franchises, for 19 years. He has been in his current role for the past seven season. [FULL STORY]

Monday, Jan. 10

Day 1 certainly was busy. It also certainly seemed to show a determination to cast the wide net for candidates that we have recommended here at Big Blue View.

The Giants requested interviews with seven potential candidates, and a report broke that Giants assistant GM Kevin Abrams is not considered a candidate for the job, making his future with the organization uncertain.

Keep checking this post for updates on the search. Check our GM search StoryStream for full stories and news updates about the search for the team’s next general manager.

Interviews requested

Adam Peters (San Francisco 49ers assistant GM)

Peters is in his 18th year working in an NFL front office, the last four as assistant GM in San Francisco. [FULL STORY]

Ran Carthon (49ers director of player personnel)

A former NFL player, Carthon has been director of pro personnel for the 49ers since 2017. He was director of player personnel for the Rams from 2012-16. [FULL STORY]

Adrian Wilson (Arizona Cardinals vice president of pro personnel)

Wilson was an NFL player from 2001-2014. He has been in Arizona’s front office since 2015. [FULL STORY]

Monti Ossenfort (Tennessee Titans director of player personnel)

Ossenfort spent 15 years working with the New England Patriots, many of those while Joe Judge was an assistant coach. He has been with the Titans the past two seasons. [FULL STORY]

Ryan Cowden (Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel)

Worked under Dave Gettleman with the Carolina Panthers. He has been with the Titans for the past six years. [FULL STORY]

Ryan Poles (Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel)

Poles has been with the Chiefs since 2009, beginning as a scouting assistant and working his way up the ladder. [FULL STORY]

Joe Schoen (Buffalo Bills assistant general manager)

Schoen has been Buffalo’s assistant GM since 2017. He was with the Miami Dolphins from 2008 until taking the Buffalo job in 2017. Schoen became Miami’s director of player personnel in 2014. [FULL STORY]