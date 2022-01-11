Giants news, 1/11: GM search, mock drafts, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

New York Giants should go outside the family for next GM after Dave Gettleman debacle

That means no consults from Ernie Accorsi, no matter how much Mara and co-owner Steve Tisch respect his opinion. Accorsi, the Giants’ general manager from 1998 to 2006, has been out of the league for 16 years. His advice helped steer them into this latest mistake with Gettleman. This approach of hiring from within — the past two GM hires produced Jerry Reese (33-47 over his final five seasons) and Gettleman, who both were Giants scouts — has led them to this point of five straight double-digit loss seasons, with one playoff appearance and zero playoff wins in the past decade.

Who should be the next Giants GM? Here are 11 candidates

Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley’s Giants futures hinge on new GM

2022 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Top 100 players expected to enter free agency

Evan Engram is the only Giant on the list at No. 73

2022 NFL Mock Draft: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.’s Post-Regular-Season Picks

With the Giants officially picking at No. 5 and No. 7, Bleacher Report mocks up offensive linemen Ikem Ekwonu and Tyler Linderbaum

Evan Engram reflects on five tumultuous years with Giants

“I’d be blessed to be back with the New York Giants, 100 percent,” he said. “But whatever happens, happens. There are a lot that needs to be figured out and a lot of conversations that need to be had. I know this season was tough and we didn’t play to our expectations, but I think there are things we can look at and know we can fix. It sucks our season is over, but I do feel we’re heading in the right direction.”

Daniel Jones on status of his neck injury: ‘I’m doing good’

Jones said he still needs “weeks” to heal but will “absolutely” be ready for training camp.

5 Potential replacements for New York Giants’ Will Hernandez

Just because you’ve fired a lot of coaches in the past doesn’t mean you should keep one https://t.co/rBx614DeIg — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 10, 2022

