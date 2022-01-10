Giants request interviews with Adam Peters, Ran Carthon of the 49ers

The New York Giants are indeed casting a wide net in their search for a new General Manager. In addition to all their moves earlier on Monday, Peter Schrager of the NFL Network is reporting that the Giants have requested interviews with San Francisco 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters and 49ers director of player personnel.

Two more names for Giants GM search…



The Giants have sought permission to interview:



—San Francisco 49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters



—San Francisco 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon

Peters, 38, is in his 18th season in the NFL and his fourth as the 49ers’ assistant GM, joining the 49ers in 2017.

He spent the previous 8 years in the Denver Broncos’ organization. As with many of the Giants’ other GM candidates, he started as a regional scout for the Broncos in 2009, becoming a national scout in 2011, was the teams’ director of college scouting from 2014 to 2015, and was named their director of college scouting in 2016.

Ran Carthon, 40, came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent running back for the Colts and Lions from 2004 to 2006. He made the jump to the executive side of things in 2008, when he became a scout for the Atlanta Falcons. Carthon was hired by the Los Angeles Rams (then St. Louis Rams) in 2012 as their director of player personnel. In 2017 he was hired by the San Francisco 49ers to be their director of pro personnel.

It’s notable that all of the Giants’ GM candidates so far are relatively young and have a strong background on the personnel side the front office.

