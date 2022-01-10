Giants’ GM search - Giants request interview with Adrian Wilson, Cardinals VP of Pro Personnel

Peter Schrager of the NFL Network is reporting that the New York Giants have requested an interview with Adrian Wilson, the Arizona Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel.

The Giants have requested permission to speak with former Arizona Cardinals safety and current Arizona Cardinals Vice President of Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson for their vacant GM position, per sources. @gmfb @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 11, 2022

Wilson first entered the NFL in 2001 when he was drafted by the Cardinals with the 64th overall pick. He was with the Cardinals until 2012, when he signed a 3-year contract with the New England Patriots. Wilson tore his Achilles in 2013 and was released from the Patriots in 2014.

Wilson started out as a regional scout for the Cardinals in 2015, and worked his way up to the ladder over the next five years. He was named the Cardinals VP of Pro Personnel in February of 2021.

We don’t know Joe Judge’s fate as of this writing, but given that Judge joined the Patriots coaching staff in 2012, he might have a passing familiarity with Wilson.

More likely, the Giants’ interest in Wilson is due to the Cardinals’ rapid rise from the first overall pick in 2019 to a play-off team in 2021.

Stay with Big Blue View for all the latest developments in the Giants’ general manager search.