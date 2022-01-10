Kevin Abrams reportedly NOT a candidate to be Giants GM

Long-time New York Giants assistant general manager Kevin Abrams is reportedly not a candidate to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Dave Gettleman.

Abrams, if this report is correct, may not have a role in the revamped front office at all. Paul Schwartz of the New York Post tweeted Monday evening that Abrams is “respected in the building and it remains to be seen if he has a role with the Giants moving forward.

That has be considered a surprise. The Giants are famous for turning inward and relying on people they know and are comfortable with. Abrams, with the franchise for 23 years, received an interview before the Giants hired Gettleman to replace Jerry Reese, and there was a report a few weeks ago that Abrams “would get strong consideration” to replace Gettleman.

This may also be a shot across the bow at head coach Joe Judge, as Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported over the weekend that in his pitch to stay for a third season Judge was pushing for Abrams to ascend to the top job.

In acknowledging Gettleman’s retirement, co-owner John Mara had said the team would pursue “a comprehensive search” for a new GM. This could be a sign that Giants ownership is serious about that.

Thus far, the Giants have requested interviews with Tennessee Titans executives Monti Ossenfort and Ryan Cowden, Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles and Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen.