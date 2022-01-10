Giants sign eight to reserve/future contracts

The New York Giants’ season is finally, and thankfully, over. The ceremonious “retirement” of former Giants general manager Dave Gettleman took place, and the fate of head coach Joe Judge is still undetermined. Some reports suggest that Judge is staying, others claim that’s not the case. I’m going to attempt and be patient with that situation, but the Giants have made other moves today.

New York signed eight players to reserve/future contracts - all of which spent all, or part, of the season on the Giants practice squad. Here are the players:

QB Brian Lewerke

WR Travis Toivonen

TE Jake Hausmann

OT Devery Hamilton

DL David Moa

DL Niko Lalos

EDGE Trent Harris

LB Omari Cobb

Lalos made splash plays in 2020 that helped the Giants defeat the Cincinnati Bengals and the Seattle Seahawks. Upgrades to the EDGE position resulted in zero snaps for Lalos in 2021. Harris dressed for three games this season: Kansas City, Las Vegas, and Tampa Bay. Harris was placed on Injured Reserve on Dec. 4, due to an ankle injury.

Moa flashed in the preseason and found his way onto the field against Carolina, Dallas (2.0), Philadelphia, and Chicago. He played 44 total snaps and made two tackles. Hausmann on was signed to and released from the practice squad multiple times throughout the year. Miami releasing tight end Chris Myarick led to no snaps for Hausmann. Myarick is now playoff-bound as a member of Cincinnati.

Lewerke was 11 of 19 for 108 yards with a touchdown and an interception against Cleveland in the preseason - a game where Joe Judge virtually benched all the starters. The Giants failed to have a lot of faith in Lewerke, who was bypassed by Jake Fromm after Daniel Jones’ season-ending neck injury.

The Giants will attempt and retain these eight players who have limited action as NFL prospects. None of them are guaranteed to crack the 53-man roster next season, but there was enough intrigue to retain these players.