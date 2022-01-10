GM search: Giants request interviews with Titans executives Monti Ossenfort, Ryan Cowden

The New York Giants are moving quickly to lineup interviews for their general manager job after Dave Gettleman announced his retirement from that job on Monday. The team has request interviewed with a pair of Tennessee Titans executives, director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort and VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

That brings to four the number of known interview requests thus far. Interview request for Ryan Poles of the Kansas City Chiefs [full story] and Joe Schoen of the Buffalo Bills [full story] were previously reported.

Ossenfort has long been considered a favorite for the Giants’ GM job should it become available, which it now has. He has ties to head coach Joe Judge, having spent 15 seasons with the New England Patriots, including six as director of college scouting. He left the Patriots to join the Titans in 2020. Ossenfort is said to “have a good relationship” with Judge.

Last offseason, Ossenfort interviewed twice for the Carolina Panthers’ GM job.

Cowden has 22 years of NFL experience, the last six with Tennessee. He began as director of player personnel and was promoted to vice president of player personnel.

Cowden had previously spent 16 years with the Carolina Panthers, meaning he worked for Dave Gettleman in his final few seasons in Carolina. Cowden worked his way up rom being an area scout to being the Panthers’ director of college scouting under Gettleman in his final two years.