2022 Giants GM search: Giants request interview with Chiefs’ Ryan Poles

Jonathan Jones of CBS is reporting that the New York Giants have requested an interview with Ryan Poles, the Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel, for their vacant GM position.

Per sources, the Giants have put in requests to interview Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen and Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles for their vacant GM position. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 10, 2022

Poles, 36 of Canandaigua, N.Y., is a former offensive lineman for Boston College who has rocketed to the top of GM searches in recent years.

Poles has been with the Chiefs organization for the past 12 years, working his way up the ladder as a scouting assistant in 2009.

Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride tells Big Blue View that, Poles served as Chiefs’ GM Brett Veach’s “right-hand man” during the 2020 all-virtual draft and was reportedly a vital go-between in the lines of communication among the Chiefs’ brass. “The people around here [the Kansas City Chiefs organization] speak very highly of him,” Sweeney says.

He interviewed for the Carolina Panthers GM job last year, reportedly “stunning” them with his interview.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote of Poles,

One of the fastest risers on the board, the former Boston College star lineman—he was Matt Ryan’s left guard there—has grown to become an integral part of [Brett] Veach’s department in Kansas City. He was a surprise candidate in Carolina last year, and wound up becoming a finalist. Poles came up on the college side, but works with Veach and [Mike] Borgonzi in a broad role now.

The Giants aren’t letting any grass grow under their feet as they move quickly to secure their second interview of a GM candidate. The Giants have also requested an interview with Buffalo Bills’ executive Joe Schoen.

Former GM Dave Gettleman announced his retirement just after noon on Monday, and the Giants have already reached out to two prominent candidates.

