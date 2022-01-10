Giants reportedly request GM interview with Joe Schoen — so, who is he?

The New York Giants have requested to interview Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen for the GM job that Dave Gettleman just retired from, per Adam Schefter.

So, who is Schoen?

Schoen has been assistant general manager for the Buffalo Bills since 2017. He was Miami Dolphins director of player personnel from 2014-2017 and was a national scout for the the Dolphins for five seasons prior to that. He has also worked for the Carolina Panthers, beginning there as an intern in the ticket office.

Schoen comes with the endorsement of Bill Parcells, who brought him to Miami in 2008.

“I was impressed with Joe because he was a sharp guy,” Parcells told The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia, “and he had a good thought process when it came to evaluating players.”

Check out this video of Schoen on a scouting trip for the Bills.

Bills GM Brandon Beane had this to say about Schoen in a 2019 profile of his assistant GM: