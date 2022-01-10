Giants reportedly request GM interview with Joe Schoen — so, who is he?

The New York Giants have requested to interview Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen for the GM job that Dave Gettleman just retired from, per Adam Schefter.
So, who is Schoen?
Schoen has been assistant general manager for the Buffalo Bills since 2017. He was Miami Dolphins director of player personnel from 2014-2017 and was a national scout for the the Dolphins for five seasons prior to that. He has also worked for the Carolina Panthers, beginning there as an intern in the ticket office.
Schoen comes with the endorsement of Bill Parcells, who brought him to Miami in 2008.
“I was impressed with Joe because he was a sharp guy,” Parcells told The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia, “and he had a good thought process when it came to evaluating players.”
Check out this video of Schoen on a scouting trip for the Bills.
Bills GM Brandon Beane had this to say about Schoen in a 2019 profile of his assistant GM:
“He’s going to be a GM,” Beane said. “The thing about him is that he’s smart enough to know that he’s still learning and growing, and he’s trying to get stronger at his craft. He wants to be totally ready when he gets in there.
“Instead of just rushing to the seat and then trying to figure it out, Joe’s that guy that he wants to have all the answers to the test before he goes and sits down. Very few people are like that. There’s so many people in this business that are just trying to get into that head coach seat, that GM seat, and maybe they’re not ready for it. I have no doubt he’s going to be ready for it. He’s a great communicator. He understands people. You’re not going to outwork him.”
