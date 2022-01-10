Share All sharing options for: Giants’ 2022 GM search: Everything we know

Dave Gettleman has retired as general manager of the New York Giants. Who is next in line?

Will that be Kevin Abrams, assistant general manager of the Giants for more than two decades?

Will it be someone with ties to head coach Joe Judge, who appears to be coming back for a third season despite being 10-23 in two years with the Giants?

Will it be someone completely outside the Giants’ comfort zone, someone with no previous ties to Judge or the organization?

When the Giants hired Gettleman in 2018, they did what appeared to be a narrow search. John Mara has promised this search will be different.

“This will be a comprehensive search for our next general manager,” said Mara. “We are looking for a person who demonstrates exceptional leadership and communication abilities, somebody who will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including player personnel, college scouting and coaching.”

We will have all the news, rumors and analysis right here, so keep on coming back.