Giants news, 1/10: Looking ahead after a long season, more

New York Giants 2022 Offseason Preview: Pending free agents, team needs, draft picks, and more

Most of the offseason narrative will depend on whether we label quarterback as a ‘need.’

The risks of setting Joe Judge up with new Giants’ GM

2021 NFL season in review - What went wrong, what’s next for non-playoff teams

How the Giants Salary Cap Evolved into Its Current State

After Dave Gettleman’s final Giants game, here’s what’s appealing (and not) about their general manager job

Five issues the Giants must tackle in the offseason

LOOK: Giants offense reaches new low by running quarterback sneak on third-and-9

After this confusing sequence, Ian O’Connor of The New York Post tweeted he received a voicemail from an NFL scout who worked in the league for more than 30 years, and he was bewildered by the Giants’ thought process. “I’ve never, ever seen that kind of surrender before in the NFL. That’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen,” the scout said, per O’Connor.

Coaches With a Special Teams Background Have Been Highly Successful

Four of the five most successful coaches by winning percentage had a special teams background like Joe Judge. The third best without one? Tom Coughlin.

TJ Watt ties Michael Strahan’s NFL single season sack record

After embarrassing end to season, Joe Judge's future is more in doubt than ever

John Mara must answer for Dave Gettleman's Giants failure

Giants' season ends in loss to Washington, Joe Judge decision looms

GM Dave Gettleman's goodbye to Giants may have already started

NY Giants: Brutal end to season leaves Joe Judge vulnerable

Patrick Mahomes to @LauraRutledge on what he was thinking when Nick Bolton was running for a TD: “I thought he was gonna go down… He almost went forward. No offense to Daniel Jones, but he almost gave ‘em one of those.” pic.twitter.com/HeStvl9B29 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 9, 2022

