Revisiting Dave Gettleman’s best (and worst) quotes as Giants’ GM

As the New York Giants’ record continues to drop this season, Dave Gettleman’s tenure with the team worsens. The Giants are 19-45 with Gettleman as the coach and, with one game remaining in the regular season, Gettleman’s departure from New York is inevitable.

Back in 2019, Gettleman told reporters the following: “One thing you have taught me very well is that there are no throwaway lines anymore.”

Though Gettleman has proven to be wrong about many things during his Giants tenure, he was correct about that statement. His quotes will be remembered in Giants lore - and not for the right reasons.

As Gettleman’s time in New York comes to an end, we at Big Blue View wanted to take a look back at some of the best/worst/most memorable quotes of the Gettleman era.

On his plan for the Giants on the day of his opening press conference with the team: Dec. 29, 2017

My plan is to come in here every day and kick ass. I’m gonna keep doing it until they either take my key card or the Lord calls me home.

Another famous line for the introductory press conference: Dec. 29, 2017

I believe in the hog mollies. They do allow you to compete. We’ve got to fix the o-line. Let’s be honest. Let’s not kid each other. Big men allow you to compete, and that’s what we’ve got to fix. I’m not going to sit up here and tell you I’m going to fix it in two years because John [Mara] is going to run me out of the building, OK? You can’t put a timetable on it. We’re going to work our fannies off, and we’re going to get it fixed.

On how he views the head coaching job of a team: Dec. 29, 2017

I really believe that the head coaching job is a CEO position,” Gettleman said. “It really is. You look at the great head coaches and I’ll tell you right now, there ain’t a dumb one in the group. They’re all leaders. They all know how to lead men. And, that’s what you need. You need intelligence. You need leadership and on the assumption that you hire an intelligent guy, you’re going to have a guy with vision.

After drafting Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft: April 2018

It’s a crock. At the end of the day, a great player is a great player. I think a lot of that’s nonsense. I think it’s someone who had this idea and got into the analytics of it (starts typing on pretend keyboard) and did all these running backs and went through their – whatever. Hey, Jonathan Stewart is in his 10th year and he’s hardly lost anything.” The thing that makes him different is he has the feet and speed of a little guy, with the power and strength of a big guy. That’s what makes him so darn unique. He’s different. It’s like he was touched by the hand of God, frankly.

A series of quotes on rebuilding while winning: (March 2019) (April 2019) (January 2020)

You can win while you build a roster. We do have a plan, and this is a part of it. We went into last season believing Eli (Manning) had a lot left. And he’s proven that. This is where I’m culpable, OK? I came into it, and I thought that we could do both at the same time. And I was wrong ... I made a miscalculation. I’m being very upfront about it. I thought we could do both at the same time. And it didn’t work out that way.

On his plans after retirement at the 2019 NFL Combine:

I told you, and I’m very serious about what I said: I would love to drop a franchise quarterback in this place, and then watch him from Cape Cod [in retirement] and enjoy the hell out of it, OK? That’s a gift. That’s what I’d like to do for the New York Giants.

On maintaining patience during the rebuilding process: April 2019, after picking defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence in the first round of the draft instead of an edge rusher

Rome wasn’t built in a day. And oh, by the way, Lorenzo Carter had 5.5 sacks last year. You know?

On the idea some coaching candidates might not want to work with him: Dec. 31, 2019

“I don’t understand the notion that I’m tough to work with. I think it would be from people who don’t know me. Obviously, as we move forward in the coaching search, it’s the dating game. There will be an opportunity for them to look me in the eyes and say, ‘Hey Dave, what up?’ I don’t understand that. I really don’t. I don’t know where it’s coming from. I would say this. I went to Carolina, Ron (Rivera) was there. I didn’t fire anybody there and three years later, we were in Santa Clara at the Super Bowl.”

On committing to better use of analytics after seeming to mock them: Dec. 31, 2019

“Here’s what I would say to you about that. I did that kidding around. You turn around and learn very quickly, I’ve learned there are no throw away lines here. You guys will take anything and do that. In terms of the analytics and devaluing the running back and this and that, Saquon’s special and that’s what I should have said. Saquon’s special, he’s an outlier. We are committed to being forward thinking. We are committed to being the best in every area. We are making a determined effort to move that way. We are in the process of that process.”

On how Gettleman decided he wanted to draft Daniel Jones: April 26, 2019

“After the three series I watched, I saw a professional quarterback. So that’s when I was in full-blown love.”

On the progress of the team heading into the 2020 season: Aug. 30, 2020

“Better days are ahead.”

And one final quote for good measure: