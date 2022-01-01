 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants roster moves: Julian Love activated from COVID list

Isaiah Wilson won’t get a uniform on Sunday

By Ed Valentine
NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants, with several players already out for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears due to injury or COVID-19 protocols, made a series of roster moves on Saturday.

The most significant move they made was activation of defensive back Julian Love from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. One significant move they did not make was to elevate offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson from the practice squad or make him a COVID-19 replacement.

The Giants will be without offensive tackle Korey Cunningham, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, defensive tackle Danny Shelton and wide receiver Darius Slayton due to COVID-19. Wide receivers Kadarius Toney, John Ross and Collin Johnson are out because of injuries.

The Giants wide receivers on Sunday will be Kenny Golladay, Pharoh Cooper, David Sills V and Alex Bachman.

The Giants could also be without starting center Billy Price, who has been taking time away from the team following his wife’s recent miscarriage.

Here are the moves the Giants did make.

Activated from Reserve/COVID-19

DB Julian Love

Activated from Practice Squad (Standard Elevation)

WR Alex Bachman
DT Woodrow Hamilton

Activated from Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement)

WR Pharoh Cooper
OT Derrick Kelly
DT David Moa
WR David Sills

