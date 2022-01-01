Dan Reeves, former Giants head coach, passes at 77

Dan Reeves, who coached the New York Giants from 1993-1996, passed away Saturday morning. Reeves was 77.

Reeves led the Giants to an 11-5 record in 1993, his first at the helm. The Giants finished second in the NFC East. defeated the Minnesota Vikings in a divisional round playoff game and were then routed by the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional round.

The giants went 9-7, 5-11, 6-10 in Reeves’ other three seasons. Overall, he finished 31-33 (.484) with the Giants.

Reeves coached the Denver Broncos for 12 seasons before coming to the Giants, taking Denver to the Super Bowl three times. One of those, Super Bowl XXI, was a 39-20 loss to the Giants in 1987. Reeves coached the Atlanta Falcons for seven seasons after leaving the Giants. He took the Falcons to the 1998 Super, losing — ironically — to the Broncos.

A running back, Reeves played eight seasons (1965-72) for the Dallas Cowboys. He was part of Dallas’ Super Bowl VI-winning team in the 1971 season.

Reeves’ family released a statement via NFL Network: