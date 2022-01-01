Giants news, 1/1: Andrew Thomas, Billy Price, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Steady Andrew Thomas a Keeper on New York Giants O-Line

“You know, sliding his feet, sinking his butt and, and punching on the move—playing with balance,” Sale said. “That’s what the elite ones can do. They can still slide, slide their feet, sink their hips and punch and continue to make that movement at the same time versus panicking and throwing his [butt] out there. I think that’s where he’s been having consistency in his pass protection.”

New York Giants’ Billy Price taking time away from team to ‘heal’ after wife’s miscarriage; not expected to play at Chicago

Giants cornerback Jarren Williams on his aggressive style, taking advantage of opportunity | Giants News Conference

2022 NFL Draft: 10 middle-round prospects NY Giants should target

4 best prospects on NY Giants practice squad who can contribute in 2022

New York Giants Must Reset To Salvage A Broken Franchise

