Vikings vs. Steelers: Kickoff time, TV channel, odds, online streaming, announcers, more

The 5-7 Minnesota Vikings are set to host the 6-5-1 Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night in an important matchup for both teams as they fight for playoff positioning.

The Steelers occupy the No. 8 seed in the AFC playoff standings entering Week 14. After dropping two straight contests, the Steelers pulled off a big win last week against their AFC North-rival Baltimore Ravens, 20-19. Ben Roethlisberger has been playing well and the Steelers’ offense is set to be at full strength with rookie running back Najee Harris and wide receivers Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are looking for a bounce-back win after falling to the previously-winless Detroit Lions last week. Minnesota has the No. 9 spot in the NFC playoff standings. Wide receiver Adam Thielen is out with an ankle injury and running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is questionable.

What you need to know

What: Minnesota Vikings (5-7) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1)

When: Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Announcers: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman (Sideline reporters: Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink)

Radio: Sirius Channel 83 or XM Channel 225 | Sirius XM Channel 88 | WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Vikings -3.5

Weather: Dome

Referee: Clete Blakeman

