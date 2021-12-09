Joe Judge terms report Daniel Jones was injured before Eagles game “completely inaccurate”

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge on Thursday termed “completely inaccurate” reports that quarterback Daniel Jones had injured his neck prior to the Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Judge told media in Tuscon, Ariz. where the Giants are practicing this week that Jones ”self-reported his injury after the Eagles game.” Jones played all of that game, but has only practiced on a limited basis since. As of now, he has not been cleared for contact.

Jones will not play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the Giants are still hoping he will return to play this season.

Jones was examined by specialists in Los Angeles on Monday, and Judge said there is “no information in any way, shape or form that leads us to think there is a threat long-term.”

The Giants continue to hope that Mike Glennon will clear concussion protocol in time to start Sunday. If not, Jake Fromm will make his NFL debut.