Jason Garrett could be next Duke head coach, per report

Steve Wiseman of the News and Observer is reporting that former New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is a candidate to be Duke’s next head football coach.

Wiseman writes that while Garrett has never coached a college team, his background as an NFL offensive coordinator and head coach is attractive to the school. Garrett’s connection with Duke alumni Daniel Jones could be a factor as well.

Duke and long-time head coach David Cutcliffe agreed to part ways on Nov. 28th, and the school has seemingly concentrated on current college coordinators in their coaching search. Names like Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko have headlined Duke’s coaching search and have emerged as favorites for the job.

That concentration on coaches from college powerhouses makes sense for Duke, particularly with a power shift seemingly under way in the ACC. But by the same token, that also makes Garrett’s name stand out.

We’ve seen a trend of college coaches moving to the NFL, it could be interesting to see an NFL coach move to college.