Giants news, 12/9: Carl Banks, John Mara, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Tucson trip allows Giants to break out of any ruts

The Giants held practice at the University of Arizona this week.

“There’s something about a college town in terms of just the atmosphere and just kind of a lighter feeling,” Judge said. “It’s good sometimes to get the guys a break, get them back in that atmosphere, get them around some college athletes. The inter-mixing of the players sometimes in these situations is really invaluable. You see the college guys lifting in the weight room or being in the training room, our guys having the opportunity to talk to these guys and just kind of refresh themselves a little bit.”

Have you noticed a theme from former players lately? Here’s linebacker Carl Banks:

“My wish, and I’m not telling the fans, I’m telling the player, coaches, figure it the f–k out. ... When there are plays to be made, make the f–king play. Be intentional about your assignment. Value every possession like you won’t get another one because you don’t when you don’t execute. Just know the assignment.”

Owner John Mara should be patient with Joe Judge, Giants

Pat Leonard thinks the Giants won’t, and shouldn’t, fire Judge.

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

BBV social platforms

BBV mailbag

