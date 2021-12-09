Giants vs. Chargers picks, predictions: BBV staff unanimous that Giants will lose

Leave no doubt!

Big Blue View staff members are leaving no doubt that there is no faith in the New York Giants to upset the heavily-favored Los Angeles Chargers this week. Below, this week’s staff picks and explanations.

Chris Pflum

“The Giants could be without their top three receivers and their second cornerback. Their choices at quarterback are a career back-up coming off of a concussion who hasn’t practiced, and a player who has been on the team two weeks and has never taken an NFL snap. The Chargers might be without their top two receivers, but probably just need to take care of their business and play a clean game.”

Joseph Czikk

“I’ve got Justin Herbert and the Chargers taking this one at home against the visiting Giants. I have to assume some guys on the Giants have mentally checked out at this point after so much disappointment from the offense. Hats off to Patrick Graham’s unit for really improving down the stretch - currently the 17th-ranked pass defense in the league. With Mike Glennon possibly starting again, I cannot reasonably think the Giants will roll into LA and steal a win.”

Jeremy Portnoy

“Does this really need an explanation? Los Angeles scored nearly as many points against the Bengals last week—a respectable defense—as the Giants put up in their last three games combined. Running back Austin Ekeler has nearly as many touchdowns (15) on the season as the entire New York offense (19); and yes, I included Andrew Thomas in that stat. If Jake Fromm and the Giants aren’t able to sustain drives long enough to give their defense a breather, this game could spiral out of control quickly.”

Emily Iannaconi

“With Daniel Jones sidelined with a neck injury and backup QB Mike Glennon recovering from a concussion, 2020 NFL Draft pick Jake Fromm could be getting the start for the Giants under center on Sunday afternoon. The Giants acquired Fromm from the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad last week. Fromm was a star at the University of Georgia, but he dropped to the fifth round of the draft and has yet to play in a professional game. The Giants’ offense was ranked in the bottom of the league before Jones’ departure so it is difficult to imagine that Fromm, with his limited experience, will be able to lead the Giants to a win in Los Angeles on Sunday.”

Valentine’s View

“No chance I’m picking the Giants to win here. The Chargers scored 41 points last week. The Giants have scored 32 points in three weeks. They might have Jake Fromm at quarterback. If it’s Mike Glennon, I don’t feel real good about that, either.”