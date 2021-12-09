The Chris and Joe Show - Previewing the Los Angeles Chargers

The 4-8 New York Giants will face off against the 7-5 Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14.

The beat up and woebegone Giants face yet another uphill battle against a team in the playoff hunt this week. This week the Giants will play their second consecutive road game against the Chargers, who are second in the AFC West and currently hold the fifth seed in the AFC playoff bracket.

The Giants have little but questions on the offensive side of the ball, while the Chargers are coming off of a dominant win over the Cincinnati Bengals. What are the Giants looking at this week?

In this podcast

Who is playing quarterback this week?

What about the rest of the offense?

What can we expect from the Giants’ offense and the Chargers’ defense?

Just how good is the Chargers’ offense?

Can the Giants’ defense keep the game close?

