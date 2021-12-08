 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants vs. Chargers injury news: Glennon, Golladay, Toney, Jackson not practicing

Sterling Shepard limited as week of practice opens in Arizona

By Ed Valentine Updated
Quarterback Mike Glennon (concussion protocol) was one of four New York Giants listed as “Did Not Practice” for the Giants on Wednesday as they began preparing for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Glennon, wide receiver Kenny Golladay (ribs), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (oblique/ribs) and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (quad) did not practice. The Giants are hopeful that Glennon will clear concussion protocol in time to play Sunday. If he does not, Jake Fromm will make his NFL debut.

Quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) was listed as a limited participant, but he won’t play Sunday vs. Los Angeles as he has not yet been cleared for contact. Jones missed last Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Head coach Joe Judge does believe Jones will play again this season.

“There’s nothing at this point that we’ve been told that would indicate this would be season-ending,” Judge said.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who has not played since Week 8 due to a quad injury, was a limited participant. He could be on track to return Sunday.

Wednesday injury report

Giants

Did not practice

QB Mike Glennon (concussion)
WR Kenny Golladay (ribs)
CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad)
WR Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad)

Limited participation

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)
QB Daniel Jones (neck)
WR Sterling Shepard (quad)

