Giants vs. Chargers 2021, Week 14: Everything you need to know

The 4-8 New York Giants are 10.5-point underdogs to the 7-5 Los Angeles Chargers in a game set for Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The game will feature Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, a player the Giants once coveted while he was a collegiate star at Oregon but were unable to get. It may feature the NFL debut of Giants’ third-string quarterback Jake Fromm, though the Giants are holding out hope that veteran No. 2 quarterback Mike Glennon (concussion) will be cleared in time to play.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones will miss a second straight game with a neck injury.

The Giants are in last place in the NFC East. They are mathematically still in the race for an NFC wild-card berth, but that isn’t a realistic expectation with seven teams ahead of them fighting for the final two spots.

The Chargers are currently the fifth seed in the AFC.

