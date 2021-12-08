Joe Judge: Mike Glennon might be ready to start Sunday for Giants

The Jake Fromm era might not start Sunday for the New York Giants after all. Giants coach Joe Judge said Wednesday that the team is expecting veteran backup quarterback Mike Glennon to be cleared from concussion protocol in time to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Starting quarterback Daniel Jones had further tests on his injured neck on Monday and has yet to be cleared for contact. Judge said the Giants still do not believe Jones’ injury is season-ending.

“Part of the caution (with Daniel Jones) is so we don’t create a long-term concern,” Judge said, per media in Tuscon, Ariz., where the Giants are practicing this week.

Fromm, signed off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad last week, will take first-team reps at quarterback until Glennon is cleared to practice. Fromm has never taken a snap in an NFL game.

Glennon completed 23 of 44 passes for 187 yards and one interception last Sunday.