Giants’ roster moves: QB Clayton Thorson signed to practice squad

The New York Giants have announced a pair of roster moves with their practice squad late Tuesday evening. The Giants signed quarterback Clayton Thorson to their practice squad, and in a corresponding move, placed defensive back Ka’Dar Hollman on the practice squad/injured list.

Thorson was originally a fifth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles out of Northwestern in the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Eagles in that year’s final cutdown and signed to the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad, where he spent the 2019 season.

The Giants signed Thorson in September 2020, and he remained on the Giants’ practice squad until he was promoted to the active roster in December of 2020. Thorson was active for two games as he backed up Colt McCoy when he was pressed into starting duty.

The move to add Thorson to the practice squad is an insurance policy given the Giants’ spate of injuries at the quarterback position. New third-string QB Jake Fromm is in line to make his first start against the Los Angeles Chargers, while Brian Lewerke was among the Giants’ three “protected” practice squad players and will likely be elevated as Fromm’s backup.

Giants’ practice squad roster

WR Alex Bachman

LB Omari Cobb

WR/KR Pharoh Cooper

OL Devery Hamilton

TE Jake Hausmann

DB Natrell Jamerson

OL Derrick Kelly

LB Niko Lalos

QB Brian Lewerke

DL David Moa

RB Sandro Platzgummer

WR David Sills V

QB Clayton Thorson

DB Jarren Williams

OL Isaiah Wilson

TE Deon Yelder