Giants news, 12/8: Injuries, and a bunch of stuff we already talked about

How do Giants’ injuries compare to rest of NFL?

Giants’ fans spend an inordinate amount of time complaining about the team’s injury situation. It seems that way every year. How bad, though, is the Giants’ injury situation this year in comparison to the rest of the NFL?

ESPN took a look this week at the team-by-team injury situation.

Which NFL teams are healthiest for the homestretch? We do an injury checkup for all 32

New York Giants (4-8)

Players on IR: 23

That number is more than any team in the league. The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints have each placed 22 players on injured reserve. So, yeah, that’s bad.

Starts missed because of injury: 68

Only three teams have had more starts missed due to injury than the Giants. The Ravens have had 81, the Saints 78 and the New York Jets 72.

ESPN says:

The string of injuries, especially on offense to players at the skill positions, has been silly. The Giants’ top six playmakers have each missed at least two games. Add in two starting offensive linemen being lost for the season within the first two weeks, and that is how you end up with one of the league’s worst offenses. And now the Giants have to deal with uncertainty with their quarterback, Daniel Jones, dealing with a neck injury. It has made it a tough season for the Fighting Joe Judges.

When Emily Iannaconi and I do our post-game podcasts together on Monday, Emily says all the time that the Giants need to do a better job of bringing in players who can stay healthy. Injury risk simply has to be part of the equation when acquiring talent.

When you bring in players with injury histories like Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and John Ross the likelihood is they will continue to miss time due to injuries.

When they assess how to structure their 2022 roster, the fact that players like Sterling Shepard, Jabrill Peppers and even Saquon Barkley have spent so much time sidelined has to be part of the calculation.

Joe Buck explains call of David Tyree Helmet Catch

“When you’re up there and you know you’re doing the game for 100 million people, you’ve got to be really sure,” Buck said. “First of all, Eli gets no credit for getting out of that pile of bodies and even throwing the ball. And then all Giants fans are like, ‘Come on, Buck. I mean the guy catches the ball on his helmet, give me a break, man. You’re supposed to be excited for my Giants.’ “I’m like, ‘I wasn’t sure he caught the ball!’ If you’re going to. Do it for 100 million people, you better damn well be right. So, we kind’ve low-keyed it.”

Saquon Barkley continues to dominate Giants' touches

The Giants are willing to give some of Saquon Barkley’s snaps to Devontae Booker, but that’s where the timeshare stops.

