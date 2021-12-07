Giants nominate Logan Ryan for Walter Payton Man of The Year award

The New York Giants have announced that defensive captain Logan Ryan is their nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of The Year award.

Ryan said about his nomination, “It’s amazing. I knew when I came into this league that I wanted to give back, and that was always very important to me. It took time to figure out what my causes were going to be. It took time to figure out what was close to my heart, who to help, and how to help. It came organically. I felt like I’ve been doing good work for years. To be recognized, it’s all about the timing and it’s amazing. This is a great organization. It means a lot to be nominated by this organization, it’s where I’m from, my hometown. It can’t get any better.”

The Giants said in a statement:

Off the field, he [Ryan] is involved in numerous philanthropic endeavors that aid causes as diverse as supporting pets and police officers. Ryan is relentless in his zeal to help people and animals, his hometown or anyone who needs their fortunes or spirits lifted. His endeavors include Ryan’s Monthly Rescue and Ryan’s Animal Rescue Foundation (RARF); Ryan Alternative Solutions Training (RAST); a collaboration with CARE (Community Animal Rescue Effort); joining forces with the Covenant House in Newark to support homeless youth through education, employment and financial literacy; frequently donating to animal shelters; and providing Thanksgiving meals and pet supplies to residents of Camden, N.J. That makes Ryan an easy choice as the Giants’ nominee for the 2021 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Presented by Nationwide, the Man of the Year Award is named for former Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who died in 1999. The award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

Giants’ quarterback Eli Manning was co-winner of the award with Larry Fitzgerald in 2016, and former Giants (current Minnesota Vikings) defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson was the Giants’ nominee for the 2020 award.