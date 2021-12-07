Giants news, 12/7: Judge explains timeout, Jabrill Peppers tweet, Esiason rips Barkley

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Judge explains first-quarter timeout

The Giants took a strange timeout Sunday with :12 left in the first quarter. Judge explained Monday that the Giants thought the quarter was going to expire without them needing to run a play. By the time they were informed that would not be the case, it was too late to get a play called.

“So the play clock and the game clock were really what looked like in sync. Both were ticking down, 25, 24 at the same time, so we were just going to go to the second quarter and at about 15 seconds, (Referee) Brad (Allen) turned to me and said, ‘Hey, you’re going to need to snap this ball,’ “ Judge said. “So rather than go ahead and force a bad play by rushing something in, I just said, go ahead, I’ll call timeout and have a productive play to put us in a better situation there.

“Not something you want to use in that situation right there, but the clock looked to be synced up right there, clicking at the same time. When we received the information, rather than scramble to go ahead and get something out there, we determined just go ahead and take it and put ourselves in a better situation.”

NFL's salary cap expected to hit $208M in 2022

Giants’ Jabrill Peppers posts cryptic tweet suggesting more coaching staff drama - nj.com

WFAN’s Boomer Esiason questions Giants’ Saquon Barkley’s toughness: ‘It’s almost like he’s afraid to get hit’ - nj.com

“Saquon is a great guy, but it just ain’t there, It’s almost like he’s afraid to get hit on the field. You can see it. Everything is to the outside. I’m not saying he has a lot of room, and I’m not saying he has All-Pro guys in front of him. But, man, I watch running backs. We see them plowing into guys, running over guys. It is a hard position. It is physically demanding, psychologically demanding position. You have to be some kind of lunatic to play the position, but you have to play it like a lunatic, especially if you’re going to get the ball 15 to 20 times a game.”

Giants' Arizona getaway is far too late for team bonding

