Big Blue View podcast - Discussing Joe Judge after Miami

Ordinarily, we like to use the day after a New York Giants game to go back to the tape and offer what insight we can on why the game went the way it did.

But in the case of the Giants 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins, what we saw is what we got. The Giants' offense is beat up and not playing well, while their defense did what it could considering the circumstances and the offense they were defending.

Rather than rehash all that, Joe DeLeone, Nick Falato, and I decided to have a discussion about head coach Joe Judge.

In this podcast

How much of what happened in Miami was Judge's fault?

What had been the problem with the Giants' coaching?

How do we feel about Judge after 28 games?

Should his job be in jeopardy?

