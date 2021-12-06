Daniel Jones “unlikely” to play vs. Chargers, per report

Daniel Jones is “unlikely” to be at quarterback for the New York Giants Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The Giants had said that Jones, who missed Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins with what the team called a neck strain, would undergo further evaluation on Monday. That evaluation seems to have led to the conclusion that Jones will not be cleared for contact this week.

Former NFL team doctor Dr. David Chao had raised the possibility that Jones could have a nerve issue.

Chao also said that Mike Glennon, who is in the concussion protocol, is “more likely than not not going to be available to play” vs. the Chargers because of when his concussion symptoms came on.

That would mean Jake Fromm, signed last week off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad, would start and see his first NFL action on Sunday. Fromm was a 2020 fifth-round pick by Buffalo. If Jones and Glennon are out and Fromm starts, practice squad quarterback Brian Lewerke would be the backup.