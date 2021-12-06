Patriots at Bills: Kickoff time, TV channel, odds, online streaming, announcers, more

The surging New England Patriots take a six-game win streak into Buffalo when they face the first-place Bills on Monday Night Football. Both teams are not only fighting for first place in the AFC East but the top seed in the AFC postseason rankings.

For New England, rookie quarterback Mac Jones has led a dominant performance over the past month. During the winning streak, the Patriots have outscored opponents 211-63, even holding the Atlanta Falcons to a shutout in Week 11. Bill Belichick’s team is the hottest in the NFL heading into Monday night’s matchup.

The Bills meanwhile, have been inconsistent of late, posting a 3-2 record in their last five games. A Week 9 loss to Jacksonville Jaguars and drubbing by the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 are recent blemishes that are hard to ignore. Buffalo is coming off of a 31-6 win over the New Orleans Saints and will look to stay atop the AFC East with a win at home.

What you need to know

What: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

When: Monday, Dec. 6

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN and the Manning Cast on ESPN 2

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Radio: 550 AM | WCMF (96.5 AM) & WROC (950 AM) | WKRL 100.9 & 106.5 FM | 98.5 FM

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Bills -2.5

Weather: 37 degrees, rain and snow

Referee: Bill Vinovich

