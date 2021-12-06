Joe Judge press conference - Quarterback situation still murky, two positive COVID tests

All eyes are on New York Giants head coach Joe Judge as the team attempts to navigate a perilous quarterback situation ahead of their road game against the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend.

As Giants fans are well aware, starting quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with a neck injury. Primary backup quarterback Mike Glennon was placed in the concussion protocol after being evaluated for a concussion Sunday evening. The Giants also announced two positive COVID-19 tests, QB coach Jerry Schuplinski and reserve lineman Wes Martin. The team is waiting on re-tests to confirm the positive diagnosis, but for now both men are isolating.

Judge wasn’t able to offer any specific updates as to the status of either player, though he did state that Jones is seeing doctors for further evaluations of his neck injury. Judge also added that the optimistic view is that Glennon could clear the concussion protocol in time to play Sunday.

If Jones remains out and Glennon is unable to clear the concussion protocol in time to start, the starting job will likely fall to new addition Jake Fromm. Getting Fromm, or Brian Lewerke, ready to start against the Chargers could be a difficult task with the Giants’ quarterback coach dealing with COVID-19.

Fromm was a surprise signing from the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad last week, and has only spent one week in the Giants’ facilities. It’s fair to wonder just how much of the Giants’ offense he could have absorbed in one week of practice. Both Fromm and the team could have their hands full getting ready to face the Chargers with limited practices, particularly if there is no in-person work with the quarterbacks coach.

