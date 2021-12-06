Giants-Chargers odds: Giants open as double-digit underdogs

The offensively-challenged New York Giants open the week as 10.5-point underdogs to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Giants are 4-8. Daniel Jones did not play Sunday due to a neck injury and may not play vs. the Chargers. Backup Mike Glennon did not play well vs. the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and suffered a concussion. That means Jake Fromm, acquired less than a week ago, could be the Giants’ starting quarterback on Sunday.

The Giants are averaging only 17.6 points per game (28th in the NFL) and have not scored more than 13 points in any of their last three games. So, it’s not like Fromm has a high bar to meet in terms of production should be be forced to make his NFL debut.

The 7-5 Chargers are coming off a 41-22 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Giants have scored a total of 32 points in their last three games.

The Giants will spend this week working out in Arizona in preparation for Sunday’s game.