Giants news, 12/6: Daniel Jones could be out “multiple weeks,” more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Daniel Jones out “multiple weeks,” per reports
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is “likely out multiple weeks” with his neck injury, per Ian Rapoport. That is something Dr. David Chao also speculated on over the weekend.
SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano also reported that Jones is “likely” to miss next Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
With No. 2 quarterback Mike Glennon in concussion protocol, that means newly-acquired Jake Fromm is in line to start Sunday. [Fromm profile]
