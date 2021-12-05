Post-game quotebook: What the Giants were saying after loss to Miami

What were the New York Giants saying after another awful offensive performance on Sunday in a 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins? Let’s go to the post-game press conferences to find out.

Giants coach Joe Judge on the offense ...

“I think right now there are some opportunities we have as far as getting the ball down the field, pushing it down the field making plays. I like some of the plays that Evan was able to come up with, some of the catches Kenny was able to come up with, you know, some of the things Booker is doing with some catch and runs on the screen. Kyle Rudolph is doing a good job with some of the balls getting vertical, producing first downs. There’s a lot of things moving in the right direction as far as that.

“I think our pass protection as a whole, although there are some plays obviously we’ve got to look at and keep on improving on, but I’m encouraged by some of the things we’re seeing out there in terms of how that group is progressing. We’ve got to keep doing a better overall as a team.”

CB James Bradberry on whether the defense feels pressure because of the struggles of the offense ...

“I mean, I think it’s just pressure kind of going out there and playing general. So I try not to get too caught up in what the other side of the ball is doing.

“I know my job is to go out there and defend every blade of grass out there and defend them from scoring touchdowns. That’s my approach every time I go out on the field, you know, stop them from scoring.”

WR Kenny Golladay on the lack of offensive production ...

“I feel like, you know, we’re moving the ball, you know, well. At the end of the day, you know, we just didn’t execute the way we needed to. They was able to blitz us a little bit. And we’ve just got to do a better job as an offense as a whole.

“I mean, yeah, it’s frustrating. Only thing we can do is go back to work. And luckily we have another game next week.”

RB Saquon Barkley on the poor offensive play ...

“9 points is not acceptable. We’ve got to be better. We’ve got to capitalize on opportunities. We’ve got to be better as a whole starting with myself.

“We know that we’ve got to be better on offense. It’s something that we haven’t been doing this year, haven’t been scoring touchdowns. And, you know, I know even though we’re tired, I know defense is annoyed too because defense is playing lights out. So we’ve got to do a better job of playing all three phases. And we’re not doing it on our side.”

DB Logan Ryan on whether he is annoyed with the offense ...

“I don’t feel annoyed. Not at all, man. We knew what the challenge was. The challenge of how their defense is playing, their four-game win streak. They’re almost playing like top defense in the league right now.

“We kind of took that challenge to try to match that, beat them. That’s how we — you know, we’ve got to play against Miami’s offense and we can see what their defense is doing, but we can’t get into — we can only control what we can control.

“And Miami’s defense beat us in turnovers today. And I think getting the ball has been a big key to us winning games. Today we didn’t get one. If we don’t get the ball, we’re not going to win the games. So we’ve got to go get them. And unfortunately we didn’t get it today.”