The Chris and Joe Show - Dolphins 20, Giants 9 - Instant reaction

Reacting to the Giants’ latest loss

By Chris Pflum
The New York Giants dropped to 4-8 on the season with their Week 13 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

This was one of those games that was close all game long on the scoreboard, but always seemed just a bit out of reach. That was due in equal measures to the defense’s efforts to keep the game close, and the offense’s utter inability to take advantage of any opportunities provided by the defense.

Joe DeLeone and I hopped on the Big Blue View live stream to break down the game in the immediate aftermath.

In this pocast

  • Mike Glennons’ limitations were on display
  • The defense played as well as we could have expected
  • Players the Giants count on keep letting them down
  • Did the offense show anything worthwhile?

