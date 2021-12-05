Giants’ injury news: QB Mike Glennon has concussion

The New York Giants lost 20 to 9 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and may have lost another quarterback. The Giants announced that Mike Glennon, subbing for the injured Daniel Jones, has been diagnosed with a concussion.

Glennon completed 23 of 44 passes for 187 yards and an interception. He was sacked three times.

The Giants play the Los Angeles Chargers next week, and there’s a possibility they may be without both Glennon and Jones. The team doctors will evaluate Jones on Monday.

Jake Fromm, the former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback (go figure) could be in line to start for the Giants against the Chargers. Fromm was on the Bills’ practice squad last week, behind Mitchell Trubisky. The Giants signed Fromm after Jones’ neck injury and he dressed for New York behind Glennon.

Golladay injures ribs

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay suffered a rib injury in the first half on Sunday. He told media that post-game X-rays showed no cracked ribs.