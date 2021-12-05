Daniel Jones’ injury: How long will Giants’ quarterback be out?

The New York Giants held out hope, or at least tried to make it seem like they held out hope, that quarterback Daniel Jones would play this week against the Miami Dolphins. Jones practiced in limited fashion and head coach Joe Judge said he “looked like Daniel.”

Still, the Giants ruled him out on Friday with a neck strain. The normally secretive Judge announced on Friday that Jones would not play on Sunday. He told media he was “Just being forthcoming with you today” when he made the announcement.

Dr,. David Chao, former San Diego Chargers team doctor, dispenses injury news and information at ProFootballDoc. Chao believes Jones’ injury may be more serious than the Giants have thus far let on.

The Giants consider Jones’ status to be “week-to-week.” Chao writes that cervical strains are “typically thought of as day-to-day.”

Chao, who is must be said has not treated Jones or seen his medical records, adds:

“At this point, the early rule out means there could be more to the young quarterback’s neck injury than meets the eye. If Jones is indeed dealing with a cervical strain, he can return to play as soon as he has full range of motion. However, the fact he has not been cleared for contact indicates the possibility of a nerve issue. He indeed may have a neck disc causing some sort radiculopathy. Mike Glennon will replace Jones this week against Miami and could be under center much longer if Jones lands on IR, which is a distinct possibility.”

Judge has said that the Giants are not yet considering placing Jones on IR, and that “there’s a grey area” regarding when the quarterback could be cleared for contact.