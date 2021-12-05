Giants vs. Dolphins, Week 13: Live updates

In-game updates

Final score: Miami 20, Giants 9. [Full recap]

Back to a two-score lead: The Dolphins build what should be an insurmountable two-score lead.

Of course. Jason Sanders misses from 43, Dolphins get false start penalty, he hits from 48. Miami 20, Giants 9, 1:11 to play. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) December 5, 2021

Field goal! Graham Gano hit a 51-yard field goal to pull the Giants within one score, 17-9, with 4:59 to play. The Giants took 10 plays to go 25 yards.

Miami stretches lead: It’s now 17-6 with 11:06 to play.

Ballgame. 2-yard TD pass to Isaiah Ford. Miami leads 17-6 w/11:06 to play. No shot the Giants score 2 TDs with this offense in 11 minutes. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) December 5, 2021

Miami went 61 yards in seven plays for the touchdown.

Giants close gap: A 34-yard field goal by Graham Gano made the score 10-6 with 10:29 left in the third quarter. The Giants went 69 yards in 10 plays. They got a key third-down completion from Mike Glennon to Evan Engram for 17 yards, and runs of 23 and 16 yards by Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker, respectively.

Halftime stats: Miami leads, 10-3. Mike Glennon is 13 of 18 for 97 yards and an interception for the Giants. Saquon Barkley has run five times for 17 yards. Kenny Golladay, who is questionable to return with a rib injury, has three catches for 34 yards.

For Miami, Tua Tagovailoa is 21 of 25 for 137 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Waddle has six catches for 45 yards for the Dolphins.

Dolphins take halftime lead: A 5-yard pass to Mack Hollins with :26 left in the first half gave Miami a 10-3 lead. The Dolphins went 89 yards in 14 plays, taking 3:52 off the clock.

3-3: Jason Sanders made a 48-yard field goal to draw Miami even with 7:12 left in the half. The Dolphins went 47 yards in 11 plays to get into position for the field goal.

INJURY UPDATE: WR Kenny Golladay (ribs) is questionable to return. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) December 5, 2021

Golladay hurt: Because, of course.

Giants take 3-0 lead: A 39-yard field goal by Graham Gano gave the Giants a 3-0 lead with 13:12 left in the first half. The Giants went just 16 yards in seven plays after taking possession at the Miami 37-yard line, but they have the lead in what has been a defensive struggle.

Saquon Barkley reaches a milestone.

On that opening drive, Saquon Barkley has become the fastest player who started their career with #Giants to reach 4,000 scrimmage yards (39 games) — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) December 5, 2021

The short-handed New York Giants will be aiming for an upset of the favored Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

With Daniel Jones already ruled out the line at DraftKings Sportsbook has moved all the to showing the Dolphins as 6.5-point favorites.

The 4-7 Giants have gone 3-2 in their last five games. The 5-7 Dolphins have won four straight after a 1-7 start.

Giants inactives

QB Daniel Jones (neck)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad)

WR Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad)

WR Sterling Shepard (quad)

OLB Oshane Ximines

G Wes Martin

Jones and Jackson were ruled out on Friday. Shepard and Toney were doubtful, and now will not play. This will be Shepard’s seventh missed game of the season, and his fourth straight. Toney will be missing his second straight game and third overall.

Use this as your discussion thread throughout today’s game.

Giants 2021 regular season schedule

Week 1 (L) — Denver 27, Giants 13

Week 2 (L) — Washington 30 Giants 29

Week 3 (L) — Atlanta 17, Giants 14

Week 4 (W) — Giants 27, Saints 21 (OT)

Week 5 (L) — Cowboys 44, Giants 20

Week 6 (L) — Rams 38, Giants 11

Week 7 (W) — Giants 25, Panthers 3

Week 8 (L) — Chiefs 20, Giants 17

Week 9 (W) — Giants 23, Raiders 16

Week 10 — Bye

Week 11 (Mon., Nov. 22) — Bucs 30, Giants 10

Week 12 (Mon., Nov. 28) — vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 13 (Sun., Dec. 5) — at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 14 (Sun., Dec. 12) — at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Week 15 (Sun., Dec. 19) — vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 16 (Sun., Dec. 26) — @ Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 2) — @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)