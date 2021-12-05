Giants vs. Dolphins 2021, Week 13: Game time, TV channel, online streaming, odds, announcers, more

The (4-7) New York Giants head to Miami to take on the (5-7) Dolphins on Sunday. The Giants have won three of their last five games while the red-hot Dolphins have won four straight after starting the season 1-7.

RELATED: Giants vs. Dolphins 2021, Week 13: Everything you need to know

RELATED: Giants vs. Dolphins: Patrick Graham on Brian Flores, Jaylen Waddle, more

RELATED: Giants-Dolphins picks: Big Blue View staff predictions

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins because of his neck injury, coach Joe Judge told reporters this week. Backup Mike Glennon will start in Jones’ absence. The Giants also placed tight end Kaden Smith (knee) and linebacker Trent Harris (ankle) on injured reserve after neither practiced this week.

Meanwhile in o-line land, assistant coach Rob Sale was blunt and direct on why Nate Solder is getting more playing time than Matt Peart.

In Miami, the Phins activated wide receiver DeVante Parker and center Michael Deiter from injured reserve Saturday, clearing the way for both players to return after a multi-week absence.

What you need to know

What: New York Giants at Miami Dolphins

When: Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, FL

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Announcers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale (field reporter)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Pre-game: Lance Medow, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, John Schmeelk

Post-game: Lance Medow, John Schmeelk, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, Bob Papa, Carl Banks

Giants post-game live (MSG Networks): Madelyn Burke

SIRIUS: 136 (NYG), 134 (Mia) | XM: 383 (NYG), 230 (Mia) | SXM App: 823 (NYG), 819 (Mia)

Giants Spanish Radio: Que Buena (92.7)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Dolphins -6.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather: 80f Humid and Partly Cloudy

Referee: Brad Allen

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Giants 2021 regular season schedule

Week 1 — (L) Broncos 27, Giants 13

Week 2 — (L) Washington 30, Giants 29

Week 3 — (L) Atlanta 17, Giants 14

Week 4 — (W) Giants 27, Saints 21

Week 5 — (L) Cowboys 44, Giants 20

Week 6 — (L) Rams 38, Giants 11

Week 7 — (W) Giants 25, Panthers 3

Week 8 — (L) Chiefs 20, Giants 17

Week 9 — (W) Giants 23, Raiders 16

Week 10 — Bye

Week 11 (Mon., Nov. 22) — (L) Buccaneers 30, Giants 10

Week 12 (Mon., Nov. 28) — (W) Giants 13, Eagles 7

Week 13 (Sun., Dec. 5) — at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 14 (Sun., Dec. 12) — at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m., FOX)

Week 15 (Sun., Dec. 19) — vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 16 (Sun., Dec. 26) — @ Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 2) — @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)