Giants’ notebook: Mike Glennon’s first start, secondary depth, more

Let’s empty the notebook and touch on a few topics as we wait for the New York Giants to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Mike Glennon ready for first start

A backup quarterback, which Mike Glennon has been since 2014, never knows when the call is going to come. The call will come this Sunday for Glennon, as he makes his first start in place of the injured Daniel Jones.

Will there be nerves, despite nine seasons, 35 games and 27 NFL starts?

“Maybe not as much. But yeah, I haven’t had a whole lot of opportunities to start in the NFL, so anytime you get one of those opportunities, it’s something that there will be a little nerves, but I think there was nerves when I was a starter for longer,” Glennon said on Friday. “It’s just kind of an excitement to get out there and play again and I’m looking forward to it.”

Glennon is 6-21 as an NFL starter and hasn’t won a start since 2017.

“I don’t really take that much personally. I’ve only started five game since then and we were 1-15,” Glennon said. “It wasn’t all on me. I want to win because I want to help the Giants win this week. That’s really it.”

Joe Judge on the blitz-happy Dolphins

Miami blitzes a league-high 42 percent of the time. That can be a problem, but it can also create opportunity.

“Well, it’s about protection. The protection not only comes on the offensive line and picking up what’s coming. Protection includes the quarterback, in terms of making the right IDs and getting the ball out on time. The one thing they do is they’ll bring one more than you can block, so someone has got to handle him. And really, the quarterback is the guy to handle it, so when you play that type of football, it’s very, very aggressive,” Judge told the team’s official website. “It comes down to who makes the plays, who can get the ball out faster, what receiver can make a play in space against the defensive player, can you make them miss, can you make the tackle in space? They do a very good job of rallying to the ball defensively and getting guys on the ground. You’ve got to just understand how you have to play offensively and how it creates an opportunity you can use in your favor.”

Riley Dixon’s bad timing

Riley Dixon’s 36-yard punt Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles following the Giants’ final possession was not the first time this season Dixon has come up small in a big spot.

A quick look at Giants’ box scores shows these:

A 33-yard punt from the Giants’ 30-yard line with New York trailing, 14-10, in the third quarter.

A 33-yard punt from the Giants’ 40-yard line just before halftime vs. the Rams that put LA into position to blow that game open.

A 34-yard punt from the Giants’ 42 with 4:49 left in a tie game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Why has Dixon, a veteran punter, been unable to come through in some big spots?

“Well, obviously, in situations where it’s a you’ve-got-to-have-it situation, you’re trying to get the ball out as quick as you can and when that happens, sometimes, technically there are some things that go wrong. He’s had some issues there and we’re working to clean it up,” said special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey. “He’ll be fine. That’s just part of it sometimes. You’ve got to execute, you want to be able to execute at a high level at that point. Sometimes you don’t come through and he’s working at it and he’ll get better as we move on.”

Too much depth? Never

Defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson was asked this week if, with Logan Ryan returning from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the Giants had more good players than they could use.

The answer is, of course, no. Especially with Darnay Holmes and Jabrill Peppers on IR, and Adoree’ Jackson ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. the Miami Dolphins.

“That’s a problem until you get last week and everybody’s hurt and you start moving everybody around. I’m happy to have Logan back, with Julian (Love). I wish Pep was up, too. You can’t have enough good players because guys are going to get hurt,” Henderson said.

Not focused on targets/touches

Running back Saquon Barkley said this week that too much attention gets paid to how many times certain players get the ball.

“I feel like a lot of people get caught up with the targets or catches, receptions, carries. At the end of the day, it’s football. Obviously, everybody as a competitor, you want to be the one with the ball in your hands to make a play to make your team win, but however you’ve got to get the job done to get a win, that’s what it’s got to be,” Barkley said. “There might be a game where I carry the ball 25 times or KG might have 11 catches or (Wide Receiver Darius Slayton) Slay might have 11 catches, (Tight End) Evan (Engram) have 11 catches and we win. There might be some games like last week where we’re not finishing on offense, but the defense is playing lights out and the special teams is playing lights out and we still get the win.

“I think people outside get so caught up in how many times this person is getting the ball or how many times this person is touching the ball, when the only thing and our whole main objective as a team is just finding a way to get the dub. Whatever it takes, that’s the way we’ve got to do it.”